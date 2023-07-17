The Keyboard 81 Pro was first announced back in February, alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad. Now, several months later, it's finally getting a release date, set to go on sale July 26. In addition to a release date, we now also have a price, with the keyboard coming in starting at $219. As of now, there isn't a preorder button, but you can submit your information to be notified when the sales go live.

The Keyboard 81 Pro will be offered in two different variants, Winter Bonfire, and Summer Breeze. The former will feature PBT keycaps and tactile switches, whereas the latter will feature Marble-mallow keycaps and linear switches. Unfortunately, the company doesn't list what kind of materials are used to produce the custom "Marble-mallow." As far as other notable features, you're going to get a double-gasket design, a CNC aluminum case, south-facing RGB, and a 4,000mAh battery that's good for up to 100 hours of use.

Now, although this is OnePlus' first-ever keyboard, it is partnering with an industry veteran to get things right. The company chose to co-create its keyboard switch with Keychron, ensuring consumers would be getting high-quality and comfortable switches with its keyboard. Although official sales will begin July 26, you can currently register in order to get an invitation code that will allow users to purchase the keyboard early.

The Winter Bonfire model is $219, while the Summer Breeze version will cost $239. Both models are compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux devices and can be used with a cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. In addition to sales of its keyboard, the company is also offering 50% off its TWS earbuds with purchase. So if you've been thinking about picking up a new keyboard, be sure to give the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro a look.