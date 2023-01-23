OnePlus is mainly known for its smartphones, but it also happens to produce a range of accessories like wireless earbuds, wearables, and more. Back in December, the company announced that it was adding another product to its portfolio, revealing that it was working on a mechanical keyboard with Keychron. Today, the company shared that it would reveal the product on February 7 and also gave users an early look at the keyboard through a small teaser trailer.

While the company didn't include any specifications for the keyboard, we did get to see how it will look. As far as colors go, it looks like it will utilize the colors of OnePlus, making use of white and red on the key caps. It also appears there are also hints of gray as well, with the key caps having a gradient transition. The video also shows a metallic top case, along with a gray plate, and clear and red switches. The bottom case looks to come in white and has a polished tilt leg for adjustment.

The back of the keyboard has a USB-C port and a switch that can change the setting of the keyboard for wired or wireless operation. It also has another small toggle that can be used to set the keyboard for use with a Mac or PC. Perhaps the most stunning part of the keyboard is with its volume knob, which is clear. There has been a variant of the keyboard online with a red knob, so there might be some customizations available straight from OnePlus on release.

Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out, as mentioned before, the release is scheduled for February 7. While we can expect to hear more about this mechanical keyboard at the event, we will also get more information about the global launch of the OnePlus 11.

Source: OnePlus