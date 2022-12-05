After successfully launching affordable flagships for the first few years of its existence, OnePlus expanded into the mid-range smartphone space with the launch of the Nord lineup. Following the success of the original OnePlus Nord, OnePlus steadily expanded its portfolio to include budget-friendly phones, wireless earbuds, accessories, smartwatches, and even smart TVs. But it doesn't seem like the company is done yet.

OnePlus recently announced plans to bring its first monitor to the market. Now, it has teamed up with mechanical keyboard maker Keychron to launch its first "fully customizable" mechanical keyboard. Currently, OnePlus hasn't shared many details about the keyboard, but a post on its community forums suggests that it will feature a durable construction with a soft-touch finish and offer customization options, like various switches and keycaps.

OnePlus plans to share more details about its mechanical keyboard on December 15, and we can't wait to see what the company has in store for us. However, given that OnePlus has confirmed it's working with Keychron to develop its keyboard, we won't be surprised if it ends up being a rebranded Keychron board with a few changes.

In addition, even though OnePlus claims the keyboard will be "fully customizable," it's highly unlikely. The company could give users the option to pick their preferred switches and keycaps. But we don't see it offering multiple options for the case, mounting plate, stabilizers, etc., as it will drive up costs significantly. The fact that Keychron also doesn't provide these customizations further reinforces our belief. However, we'll have to wait until next week to know for sure. OnePlus will also launch its first monitor next week, so stay tuned to our coverage to learn all about it.

Source: OnePlus Community forums