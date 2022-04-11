OnePlus to unveil two new smartphones and TWS later this month

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India, OnePlus is gearing up for another product launch. The company has just sent out launch invites for an event happening later this month where the company is expected to unveil two new smartphones and a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

OnePlus on Monday officially confirmed that it would hold a product launch event in India on April 28 at 7:00 PM IST. The company didn’t explicitly mention which devices it plans to unveil at the event—however, the teaser shared by OnePlus hints at two smartphones and a pair of Bluetooth earphones.

More OnePlus, #MorePowerToYou Get your hands on the power of getting more from life with an array of OnePlus devices. Launching on April 28. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/BYkzGwN1I8 pic.twitter.com/lhuSgww3Za — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 11, 2022



According to frequent OnePlus tipster Max Jambor, the event will see the launch of the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds. We have been hearing about the next entrant in the OnePlus 10 series for a while now. A leak last month gave us our first look at the OnePlus 10R. As seen in the CAD renders, the phone will feature a centered hole-punch display on the front with very narrow side bezels and a rectangular camera module on the back housing three cameras and a LED flash. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10R is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W/150W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite appears to be a cheaper variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that launched in February. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the phone will feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. OnePlus’ teaser suggests that the phone will likely retain the overall design of the Nord CE 2.

Finally, the event will also see the launch of new truly wireless earphones. The earphones shown in the teaser are in line with leaked renders of the alleged Nord-branded TWS we saw in February.

Source: OnePlus India, Max Jambor, Yogesh Brar