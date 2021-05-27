OnePlus is gearing up to launch two new Nord phones

Last year’s OnePlus Nord marked the return of OnePlus to the mid-range segment. The OnePlus Nord was a runaway success, earning rave reviews from users and reviewers alike thanks to its great price-to-performance ratio. So it’s only natural that OnePlus will be looking to repeat the same success with a Nord successor (or two actually). And it looks like the announcement for the next Nord phone might just be around the corner.

Get ready for the OnePlus Summer Launch Event Coming soon – https://t.co/vobR9sdGRf pic.twitter.com/h9uPj7rXRk — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 27, 2021

OnePlus India has shared a teaser on Twitter that reveals that the company will soon be holding the OnePlus Summer Launch Event. The tweet doesn’t reveal any information about the product itself but redirects to a landing page on Amazon India. The Amazon page also doesn’t reveal much info, but interestingly when you click on the “Notify Me” button, it gives you a confirmation that you’ve signed up to be notified about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Up until now, we have only heard rumors about the OnePlus Nord 2, with OnePlus accidentally listing the Nord 2 on its recent Google Stadia promotion. This new device revealed by Amazon could be the second phone that will launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 2. From the naming scheme, it appears the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely be the more affordable of the duo.

Although we don’t know much about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G at this point, we do have some idea about what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 2. As per a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a MediaTek SoC instead of a Snapdragon one. The phone is said to be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which employs 1x ARM Cortex-A78 core at up to 3.0GHz clock speed, 3x Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at up to 2.0GHz in an octa-core setup, along with ARM’s Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

Apart from the chipset, other specifications such as the display, battery, camera, etc., aren’t known. But with the official launch just around the corner, we won’t have to wait too long to learn these details.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord