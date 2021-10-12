[Update: Likely a special edition Nord 2] OnePlus might launch a Pac-Man-themed device soon

OnePlus recently announced that it had started rolling out OxygenOS A.11 to the OnePlus Nord 2. In a post on the OnePlus Community forums, the company revealed that the update included Android security patches for September 2021, a few performance optimizations, and bug fixes. But that doesn’t seem to be all that’s new in the update.

A teardown of several APKs (via Oxygen Updater) included in the update has revealed new strings that point towards an upcoming Pac-Man-themed device. The company has reportedly added a new lock screen clock theme in the latest OnePlus Launcher release (v5.2.34) with yellow text and the Pac-Man ghost’s eyes.

On top of that, OnePlus has added a new XML configuration file named default_workspace_5x5_pacman.xml and included the Pac-Man 256 app (package name eu.bandainamcoent.pacman256) to the “OnePlus” folder on the default homescreen.

Furthermore, the new Settings APK includes new fingerprint drawables with elements from the iconic retro game and a Pac-Man unlock animation.

The SystemUI APK also includes new strings hinting at a special Pac-Man Always on Display clock and wireless charging support.

<string name="aod_clock_default_style_pc">aod/aod_layout_0090016.xml</string> <string name="kgd_wireless_pm_charging_anim_name">pm_charge</string> <string name="kgd_wireless_pm_charging_fadein_anim_name">pm_charge_fadein</string> <string name="kgd_wireless_pm_charging_fadeout_anim_name">pm_charge_fadeout</string>

The stock OnePlus Gallery app (v4.0.307) includes references to a secret sticker that will be unlocked after your Warp Charge the device for 256 minutes. While OxygenUpdater wasn’t able to find the sticker, we believe it is related to Pac-Man somehow, as it unlocks after charging for “256” minutes.

<string name="pm_btn_gallery">Go to Gallery</string> <string name="pm_dialog_text">Use it to edit your photos in Gallery.</string> <string name="pm_noti_text">Hooray! You just unlocked a secret sticker by using Warp Charge for 256 minutes.</string> <string name="pm_noti_title">Gallery</string>

OxygenUpdater also found new strings in the updated calculator APK (v2.0.16), suggesting that the Pac-Man-themed device will have more content related to the game hidden across the stock apps.

<string name="pacman_permission_text">Oops! Nice try. But there’s still more fun PAC-MAN content waiting to be unlocked. Try again when you find it all.</string> <string name="button_ok">OK</string>

Currently, it isn’t clear which upcoming OnePlus device will get the Pac-Man treatment. A new string in the Settings APK suggests that it could feature the Snapdragon 778G SoC, making it a mid-range device in the Nord lineup. But, at the moment, we’re not sure if this is a placeholder or not.

Update: The upcoming Pac-Man-themed device will likely be a special edition Nord 2

Noted leaker Max Jambor has shared a teaser on Twitter suggesting that OnePlus might launch a Pac-Man-themed OnePlus Nord 2.