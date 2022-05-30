Download: OnePlus Nord 2 receives stable Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 update

It’s finally time for the OnePlus Nord 2 community to get their hands on the stable OxygenOS 12 update. The first Android 12-based Open Beta build for the device went live about a month ago. Next, we saw the arrival of the second beta release last week. Now, merely days after the Beta 2 rollout, OnePlus has started seeding the stable update to OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2.

Apart from to the long-awaited bump in the Android OS version, the first obvious change in the update is the reimagined user interface. Also, along with the sweet new feature in Work Life Balance that lets users seamlessly switch between work and life mode, the release introduces an enhanced overclocking mechanism. The Canvas AOD module has received UI enhancements too, while the Shelf acquired support for OnePlus Scout and card styling options. The Android security patch level of the build is May 2022.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Here is the complete changelog of the update:

OxygenOS 12 stable update changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2 System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer



Notably, the underlying software version of the stable OxygenOS 12 build is C.04, which is exactly the same as the Beta 2 build. OnePlus didn’t even bother to revise its OTA server listing, hence the “beta” tag is still visible in the update changelog for stable channel users. Neither the Open Beta 2 release, nor the current stable software has seen a formal announcement thread from the company, which means there’s no official list of known issues till date. In a nutshell, things may not go smoothly for you, which is what can happen with a beta-quality build.

Download Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2

As usual, OnePlus has opted for a staggered rollout strategy. The stable build will only roll out to a small number of users in India at first and will begin a wider rollout in a few days.

In case you want to install the OxygenOS 12 release right now, you can manually sideload the full OTA package for the update after downloading it using the link below. We’ll update this post as we get new download links.

OnePlus Nord 2 India (DN2101_11.C.04) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums