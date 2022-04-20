Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings April 2022 patch and Facebook video call fix

Last month, the OnePlus Nord 2 picked up OxygenOS A.19, bringing February 2022 patches and stability improvements. It was a minor update that didn’t bring anything in the way of new features. After installing the update, however, many users reported an annoying bug that causes the display to behave abnormally during Facebook video calls. OnePlus has just issued a new software update for the OnePlus Nord 2 that not only addresses this issue but also brings along the updated security patches.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS A.20 to the OnePlus Nord 2 in some regions. The update weighs about 213MB, and it includes the latest April 2022 security patches. While the update doesn’t pack any new features or performance improvements, it fixes the Facebook video calling bug that users had complained about after installing the last update.

Full changelog for OxygenOS A.20

System [Fixed] the occasional issue of abnormal screen display when using Facebook video call [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04



OxygenOS A.20 has started rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 units in Europe and India. Keep an eye out for the OTA notification in the coming days. You can always manually check for the update from Settings > System > System updates. As always, OnePlus is rolling out the new update in batches. That means it will only reach a small userbase initially, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, you can download the firmware package from the link below and manually update your device. Download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from the table below and flash it using the Local Upgrade method in System Updates.

Download OxygenOS A.20 for the OnePlus Nord 2

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!