Unofficial TWRP ports now available for the OnePlus Nord 2, ASUS ZenFone 8, and ROG Phone 5S

For those of you rocking a OnePlus Nord 2, ASUS ZenFone 8, or ASUS ROG Phone 5S, you will be happy to know that unofficial TWRP builds are now out for your devices, making it possible for the owners of these smartphones to try out new custom ROMs, kernels, and other mods — as and when they become available.

The unofficial TWRP build for the OnePlus Nord 2 comes courtesy of XDA Senior Member TheMalachite. Since this is an initial release, the developer compiled it on top of the pre-built OxygenOS kernel. If you’re interested and want to give it a shot, head over to the linked thread below to download the recovery image and follow along with the flashing instructions. Do make sure that your OnePlus Nord 2’s bootloader is unlocked and you have access to a PC with the latest ADB and Fastboot binaries installed.

Download unofficial TWRP for the OnePlus Nord 2 ||| OnePlus Nord 2 Forums

Meanwhile, the TWRP build for the ASUS ZenFone 8 is here thanks to XDA Recognized Developer Captain_Throwback. The recovery is in the semi-official stage as of now, but it needs a handful of fixes incorporated before getting the official status. At the time, USB-OTG and battery status don’t seem to work inside the recovery environment. If you have a ZenFone 8 with an unlocked bootloader and want to try out this early build of TWRP, you can find the test build posted by the developer in the linked thread below.

Download unofficial TWRP for the ASUS ZenFone 8 ||| ASUS ZenFone 8 Forums

The recently launched ASUS ROG Phone 5S puts up an intriguing case with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, up to 16GB RAM, ultrasonic AirTrigger buttons, front-facing stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At present, there’s limited development related to the ROG Phone 5S on our forums, but TWRP’s generosity might inspire other developers to bring support for the gaming flagship. Compiled by XDA Recognized Developer mikalovtch, ROG Phone 5S’s TWRP image can be used on the ROG Phone 5 as well.

Download unofficial TWRP for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5S ||| ASUS ROG Phone 5 Forums

If you have any of the aforementioned smartphones, do keep an eye out on the XDA forum of your device, as there will likely be many new custom ROMs and mods for you to try out in the coming weeks.