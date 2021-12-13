OnePlus Nord 2 CE might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and 65W fast charging support

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE. While the company has not released any official information about the device so far, a new leak sheds light on what you can expect to see on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles), the OnePlus Nord 2 CE (codenamed Ivan) will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC accompanied by 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint reader, like its predecessor.

The leak further reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE might get the same 65W fast-charging support found on the standard Nord 2 and other OnePlus flagships, like the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The device will also pack 128GB of storage on the base variant, going up to 256GB on the higher-end model. Furthermore, the leak claims that the device will sport a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter on the back, along with a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, the device will feature a 16MP selfie shooter. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will pack a 4,500mAh battery, if the leak stands true.

Some other noteworthy changes include the lack of an alert slider, just like on the first-gen Nord CE, a headphone jack, and stereo speakers. On the software front, the device should launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. Lastly, the leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE might launch in India in Q1 2022 priced between ₹24,000 to ₹28,000.

Since we’re likely still months away from the official announcement, we can’t be sure if all the details mentioned in the latest leak are accurate. We expect to learn more about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE in the months leading up to the launch, and we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details.