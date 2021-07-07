OnePlus Nord 2 confirmed to feature MediaTek’s flagship chipset

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been making rounds in leaks for months now. We first learned about this direct successor to the OnePlus Nord back in May when a leak revealed that the phone would feature a MediaTek chipset. Today OnePlus is turning that rumor into reality.

Ahead of the official reveal, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming Nord 2 will indeed feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, making it the first phone in the history of OnePlus to feature a MediaTek chip.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is a flagship chipset from the Taiwanese chipmaker. It easily rivals Qualcomm’s top-tier offerings such as Snapdragon 865+ and 870 and lags only behind the Snapdragon 888. The chipset utilizes 1x ARM Cortex-A78 core at up to 3.0GHz clock speed, 3x Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at up to 2.0GHz in an octa-core setup, along with ARM’s Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. If anything, we’re looking at a pretty massive performance jump on the next Nord phone.

Beyond the chipset reveal, there’s not much to be extracted from today’s announcement. The company has yet to confirm a launch date, but hopefully, the official launch won’t be too far away.

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, it will feature a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP sensor. The phone is rumored to pack a larger 4,5000mAh battery and it will reportedly come in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations.

A leak late last month also gave us our first look at the overall design of the OnePlus Nord 2. The leaked renders revealed that the phone would feature a similar design language as the OnePlus 9.