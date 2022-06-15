OnePlus Nord 2 receives June 2022 patches, but with OxygenOS 11 (???)

About two weeks ago, OnePlus started rolling out the first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2. While the update is yet to make its way to all users, OnePlus has released another update for the affordable flagship. Surprisingly, the latest update is based on OxygenOS 11, not OxygenOS 12.

If you’re wondering why OnePlus is releasing an OxygenOS 11 update for a device that has already received a stable OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus says it’s releasing an update based on OxygenOS 11 because the “OxygenOS 12 version is still in the process of a staged rollout. In order to provide a more stable user experience for those still on OxygenOS 11, we’re releasing this build.”

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

OxygenOS A.21 for the OnePlus Nord 2 has started rolling out to users in India and Europe. The official changelog on OnePlus’ community forums reveals that it packs the Android security patches for June 2022. But it doesn’t highlight any other changes.

OxygenOS A.21 changelog:

System [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.06



It’s worth noting that the OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus Nord 2 is on the May 2022 Android security patch level, and OnePlus hasn’t shared any info on updating the OxygenOS 12 build to the latest security patches.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

As with all OTA updates from OnePlus, OxygenOS A.21 for the OnePlus Nord 2 will roll out to users in a staged fashion. It will reach a small percentage of users today, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. We don’t have access to download links for the release at the moment, but you can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > System > System updates. We’ll add the download links for the firmware to this post as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums