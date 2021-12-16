OnePlus Nord 2 kernel sources updated, now in sync with the next build

Shortly after OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord 2, the company published the kernel source for the device. The original release was based on OxygenOS A.07 and, while OnePlus has released several software updates to the Nord 2 since, it had not added a single public commit corresponding to the subsequent updates on its official GitHub repo. This has had a significant effect on third-party development for the device. Thankfully, OnePlus has finally taken notice and updated the kernel sources for the OnePlus Nord 2.

According to a recent update on OnePlus’ official GitHub repo, the company has synced the OnePlus Nord 2’s kernel sources to the OxygenOS A.15 build. For the unaware, OnePlus hasn’t released OxygenOS A.15 to the device. In fact, OxygenOS A.14 rolled out to the OnePlus Nord 2 earlier this month, and it may be a while before OnePlus releases OxygenOS A.15 to the device.

OnePlus’ decision to sync the kernel sources to an upcoming software update isn’t a bad thing. On the contrary, we believe it’s a good move as the kernel sources won’t become outdated when the next OxygenOS update rolls out to the device. Now that OnePlus has updated the Nord 2 kernel sources, we expect third-party development for the device to pick up steam on our forums.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

It’s worth mentioning that OnePlus has also updated the OnePlus 9 series kernel sources from 11.2.8.8 to 11.2.10.10, but the company still hasn’t released the kernel sources for the OxygenOS 12 update for the devices. Given that OnePlus recently pulled the OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9 series due to bugs, the company might take a while to release kernel sources for the Android 12 release.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!