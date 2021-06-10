Latest OnePlus Nord 2 leak reveals its display, camera, and battery specifications

After weeks of teasers, OnePlus will finally lift the covers off the OnePlus Nord CE 5G later today. Ahead of the launch, a new leak about the next Nord device — the OnePlus Nord 2 — has surfaced online. The leak reveals key details about the device’s hardware, including its display, SoC, camera, and battery specifications.

A previous leak about the OnePlus Nord 2 suggested that it would be the first device from the company to feature a MediaTek chipset. A new report from 91mobiles corroborates this information and confirms that the phone will pack MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It further adds that the phone will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner, 8GB/12GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage.

Unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 will reportedly feature a triple camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP sensor secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera. The main camera will likely use the same Sony IMX766 sensor as the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro. But that’s not the only detail it’ll share with OnePlus’ latest flagship. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will have a similar camera module design as the OnePlus 9 Pro with some minor adjustments. Over on the front, the device will feature an impressive 32MP selfie camera, which could be the same as the one found on last year’s model.

As far as the battery capacity is concerned, the leak reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh unit. That’s slightly larger than the 4,115mAh battery pack on the previous model. Thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, the OnePlus Nord 2 will likely also offer 5G support. OnePlus will likely unveil the device in July this year, and it might be priced around RMB 2,000 (~$313). At the moment, we have no further details about the device, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord