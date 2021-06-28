Leaked OnePlus Nord 2 renders showcase its design

After launching the OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2. Over the last few months, we’ve seen quite a few leaks about the device that have revealed some of its specifications. We’ve learned that the OnePlus Nord 2 might be the company’s first phone with a MediaTek chip. And the leaks have suggested that the phone will pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.

The leaks have also revealed some details about the OnePlus Nord 2’s camera hardware, claiming that the device will feature a 50MP+8MP+2MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie camera over on the front. But we haven’t seen any images of the upcoming device so far. That changes today, as renowned leaker OnLeaks has shared a few high-resolution renders of the device (via 91mobiles).

As you can see in the attached images, the OnePlus Nord 2 follows the same design language as the company’s flagship OnePlus 9 series. It features a rectangular camera module on the back with three sensors and an LED flash, a flat display over on the front with a hole punch cutout in the top left corner, and slim bezels all around. The report claims that the device’s volume rocker will reside on the left edge, while the power button and alert slider will be located on the right edge.

The report further reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a USB Type-C port, the SIM tray, and a speaker grille on the bottom edge, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. As far as the dimensions are concerned, the phone will measure around 160 x 73.8 x 8.1mm.

As suggested in previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2 will likely pack MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device might feature a 4,500mAh battery with 30W or 65W fast charging support. It might launch with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Currently, OnePlus hasn’t released any official information about the device or an expected launch date. Rumors suggest that the company will launch the phone sometime next month, so we expect OnePlus to start trickling out details in the coming days.