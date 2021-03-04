OnePlus Nord 2 may be the company’s first phone with a MediaTek chip

Considering how big of a hit the OnePlus Nord turned out to be, it would be a shame if OnePlus didn’t follow up with a second installment. But fortunately, the company is in no mood to abandon its mission to champion the mid-range segment as a fresh leak has confirmed that a new OnePlus Nord model is already in the works.

According to Android Central, OnePlus is preparing to bring the OnePlus Nord successor to the market in Q2 2021 and it would be called, surprise!, the OnePlus Nord 2.

Now if you know OnePlus, you would probably know that the company has always used a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor since its very first smartphone. But if Android Central is to be believed OnePlus might finally put an end to that tradition. The report mentions the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a flagship SoC from the Taiwanese chipmaker that was launched earlier this year.

As far as performance and raw power go, the Dimensity 1200 is no slouch to Qualcomm’s top-tier offerings — on paper it only lags behind the Snapdragon 888. Built on TSMC’s 6nm process, the chipset employs 1x ARM Cortex-A78 core at up to 3.0GHz clock speed, 3x Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at up to 2.0GHz in an octa-core setup with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 providing the graphics power. If anything, it will be a substantial upgrade over the current Snapdragon 765G chipset used by the OnePlus Nord.

If you’re dying to know the rest of the spec sheet, you’ll probably have to wait some more time as, besides chipset, there’s nothing else known about this alleged device at this point. It’s too early, anyway, considering the device is rumored to be unveiled in Q2 2021. We’ll likely have more info about the OnePlus Nord 2 in the coming weeks as there will be plenty of leaks and reports popping up leading up to its actual launch. In the meantime, all attention is currently on OnePlus’s upcoming flagship OnePlus 9 series which is going to be unveiled later this month.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord