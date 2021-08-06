OnePlus releases kernel sources for the OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord 200

Last month, OnePlus unveiled the Nord 2, the company’s latest affordable flagship contender that offers powerful hardware and a premium design at a competitive price. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek chip. OnePlus is pretty swift when it comes to releasing and keeping the kernel sources up-to-date. It’s also on pretty good terms with the aftermarket community. But since the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a MediaTek chip, many were wondering whether the company will be able to maintain the same supportive stance regarding aftermarket developments.

This sentiment was further fueled by the fact that the OnePlus Nord 2 runs the new version of OxygenOS based on the integrated OxygenOS and ColorOS codebase. OnePlus has already clarified it will let users unlock the bootloader on the Nord 2. And now, with the release of kernel source code, OnePlus is making it clear it intends to remain on good terms with the aftermarket Android community.

OnePlus has released the kernel source code for the OnePlus Nord 2, making it easier for developers and modders to build stable custom ROMs, kernels, and more. You can review/download the kernel source code at OnePlus’s GitHub repository at the linked page below.

OnePlus Nord 2 Kernel Sources

It’s worth noting that every Android smartphone maker is bound by the General Public Licence v2 (GPLv2) to publicly release the part of the Linux kernel code they shipped on their Android devices.

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus has also released the kernel source code for the OnePlus Nord 200 that launched in June. If you’re a developer interested in developing for the Nord 200, you can review or download the code from OnePlus’s GitHub repo linked below.

OnePlus Nord N200 Kernel Sources