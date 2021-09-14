Revive your OnePlus Nord 2, Nord CE, or Nord N200 back to factory firmware with these unbrick packages

OnePlus smartphones are currently some of the best phones to get if you want to tinker with the software. However, tinkering with the software is not without its risks, and it can lead to you soft bricking your phone. This is the reason why OEMs have low-level flashing tools for devices they sell, so that customer support representatives can revive bricked devices. OnePlus does that as well, though they don’t publicly release them. Thankfully, members of the XDA community manage to get their hands on them, and now unbrick packages for the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, and the T-Mobile variant of the OnePlus Nord N200 are available for download on our forums. You’ll need these to restore these phones to factory firmware.

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a MediaTek chip, which means the flashing process is a bit different from the company’s Qualcomm SoC-based models. The unbrick package, which makes use of the Fastboot interface of the device, was compiled by XDA Senior Member sakarya1980 with the help of XDA Recognized Developer phhusson and XDA Senior Member HofaTheRipper. The underlying firmware is based on OxygenOS 11.3.A.07 and the package is meant for the European variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Unbrick package for the OnePlus Nord 2 ||| OnePlus Nord 2 Forums

OnePlus Nord CE

In case you have a OnePlus Nord CE and can’t help but wonder why the unbrick tool is not yet available for your device, we are happy to inform you that the wait is finally over. Thanks to our resident OnePlus enthusiast Some_Random_Username, you can now download the MsmDownloadTool package specific to the Nord CE from the thread linked below and recover the device all by yourself.

MsmDownloadTool for the OnePlus Nord CE ||| OnePlus Nord CE Forums

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (8GB/128GB) The OnePlus Nord CE 5G combines a beautiful 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display wih the powerful Snapdragon 750G chipset. Buy from Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200

If you don’t want to pay a visit to a service center or ship your phone to one, but you’d like to bring your T-Mobile OnePlus Nord N200 back from the dead, you need to find an appropriate flashing tool that can communicate with the device using the built-in Emergency Download Mode (EDL) of the phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. Luckily, XDA Senior Member lzgmc has mirrored the required MsmDownloadTool package, so that you can use it to flash your OnePlus Nord N200 back to its factory firmware. Keep in mind that this particular version of the tool can’t be used on the unlocked Nord N200 variant.

MsmDownloadTool for the OnePlus Nord N200 (T-Mobile) ||| OnePlus Nord N200 Forums

OnePlus Nord N200 The OnePlus Nord N200 is the company’s newest budget phone. It runs on Android 11, and the company is promising three years of maintenance updates for the phone, more than its predecessor. View at Amazon

The MsmDownloadTool will completely wipe your phone during the flashing process. It will relock the bootloader of the target device as well. That’s not such a big deal, given that you can easily unlock again, but it’s still worth noting.