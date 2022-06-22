OnePlus Nord 2 receives another Android 12 update, but still no June 2022 patches

The recent software updates for the OnePlus Nord 2 have left us scratching our heads, and it doesn’t look like OnePlus plans to make things less confusing for end-users anytime soon. Last week, OnePlus rolled out June 2022 security patches for the OnePlus Nord 2. However, it was an OxygenOS 11 build, even though OnePlus had already released OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the device. OnePlus is now rolling out yet another software update for the affordable flagship, but it’s an OxygenOS 12.1 build that brings a few bug fixes but no June 2022 security patches.

According to user reports on the OnePlus Community Forums, OnePlus has started seeding OxygenOS C.05 for the OnePlus Nord 2. The update measures 359MB, and it’s a follow-up to the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 release (OxygenOS C.04), which rolled out on the beta channel late last month. Unlike the previous build, however, OxygenOS C.05 is rolling out on the stable channel, and it brings the following changes:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

System [Fixed] the issue of abnormal pop-up in certain scenarios after pressing on Power-off key [Fixed] the issue of abnormal interface caused by clicking the update notice of Bitmoji stickers [Fixed] the issue that game icons displayed abnormally after being removed from Game Space [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Fixed] the issue of abnormal crash [Optimized] the power consumption of camera



As you can see, OxygenOS C.05 for the OnePlus Nord 2 is still on the May 2022 security patch level, even though OnePlus updated the device to the June 2022 security patch level with the previous OxygenOS 11 release. At the moment, we’re not sure why OnePlus has not updated the OxygenOS 12 release to the June 2022 security patch level. But we expect the company to share some details soon.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

It’s worth noting that OxygenOS C.05 is currently rolling out to users in India who had updated their devices to the OxygenOS C.04 release. Those still on OxygenOS 11 might have to wait a while to get the latest update. Sadly, we don’t have access to the download links for the latest update to help you install it manually. We’ll add all relevant links to this post as soon as they become available.

Which firmware version are you running on your OnePlus Nord 2? Have you updated to OxygenOS 12 or are you still on the older OxygenOS 11 release? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: OnePlus Community Forums