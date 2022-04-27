OnePlus Nord 2 receives OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 with April 2022 security patches

After rolling out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta build based on Android 12 for the original OnePlus Nord earlier this month, OnePlus has now started rolling out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta release for the OnePlus Nord 2. The Open Beta update gives users a chance to experience all the new Android 12 features included in OnePlus’ custom Android skin ahead of the stable release. If you’re a OnePlus Nord 2 user and you’re interested in trying out OxygenOS 12 on your phone, here’s everything you need to know about the update.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 is now available for the OnePlus Nord 2. The build includes all the features that Google introduced with Android 12, along with a couple of handy additions from OnePlus. Check out the complete changelog in the following section for a quick overview of the key updates.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer



Although not mentioned in the changelog, the update also includes the Android security patches for April 2022. Furthermore, OnePlus’s announcement post lists a couple of known issues in the first Open Beta release that you should be aware of if you plan on installing the update on your device.

Known issues You might be unable to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten screen in dim light through Settings. Fortnite will crash when playing the game.



Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2

If you want to try out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 on your OnePlus Nord 2, you can download the OTA package from the link provided below. After downloading the firmware, move it to the root directory of your phone’s internal storage. Then, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates > Local upgrade and select the OTA package to initiate the installation. OnePlus notes that this installation method will not erase your data, but we recommend taking a backup anyway to be on the safe side. If you wish to revert to a stable OxygenOS release, you can flash the rollback package (linked below). However, note that doing so will completely wipe your data.

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord 2 (India version) || Download the rollback package

Source: OnePlus Community forums