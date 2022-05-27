OnePlus Nord 2 gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 with May 2022 patches, Fortnite crash fix, and more

Towards the end of last month, OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta based on Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord 2. The update came with a UI refresh, new Canvas AOD features, and more for the OEM’s first MediaTek device. The company is now rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the Nord 2, featuring several system optimizations, camera improvements, and an updated security patch.

The second Android 12-based Open Beta release has started rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 2 in the form of software version C.04. According to the changelog, the new build includes the following changes:

System Fixed the issue that the lock screen interface displayed abnormally when charging Fixed the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally in certain scenarios Fixed the occasional issue that the desktop text displayed abnormally in certain scenarios

Camera Optimized the anti-shake effect when shooting videos Optimized the speed of enabling Camera in certain scenarios

Others Fixed the issue of abnormal crash when enabling Fortnite



Although not explicitly mentioned in the changelog, OnePlus also bumps the underlying Android security patch level to May 2022 with this update. At the time of reporting, there is no official announcement thread for the release, hence we can’t list the known issues present in this build.

Download OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus Nord 2

If you’re already running the Open Beta 1 release on your device, you should receive the OTA update notification soon. Keep in mind that the Indian edition of the Nord 2 is the only eligible variant for the beta.

Notably, OnePlus is utilizing a feature called “component OTA” for delivering the new build. There is no single ZIP anymore, as the incremental update package is being delivered as a set of partition-specific deltas. Although we have the download links, we have yet to come across a simplified manual installation process.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums