OnePlus Nord 2’s latest OxygenOS update fixes the missing call recording option in India

The OnePlus Nord 2 received an update just last week, that brought along December 2021 security patches and some bug fixes. The fix has been rolling out to users over the past few days, but now OnePlus is rolling out another update for the device. This A.16 update essentially is the same build as the previous A.15 build, but with a fix included for the missing call recording option on the Google Phone app in India.

Users who had received and installed the A.15 update on the OnePlus Nord 2 were quick to report that the Google Phone app no longer supported call recording functionality in India. The feature was previously available, so this switch out was rather curious. The company has managed to identify and fix the issue with the A.16 update, as the update changelog mentions, so users should now be able to record calls as they did on older updates.

As a customary practice, OnePlus is rolling out the updates in a staged fashion, so it will only reach a handful of users at first. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it should start rolling out to more users.

Download A.16 update for the OnePlus Nord 2

You can download the latest A.16 update for the OnePlus Nord 2 from the links below:

The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in July 2021 as a successor to the original Nord. Featuring the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the device is positioned as an affordable flagship that features excellent performance and a balanced spec sheet, and we really liked it for what it set out to do. You can check out our OnePlus Nord 2 review to know more of our thoughts.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!