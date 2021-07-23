OnePlus Nord 2 is getting its first post-launch OxygenOS update

The OnePlus Nord 2 has just launched in Europe and India, and it features a MediaTek chipset for the first time in a OnePlus smartphone alongside other killer specifications. It’s also the first phone from OnePlus to sport the new version of OxygenOS based on ColorOS, and following its launch, the phone is getting its first update, before buyers have even gotten their hands on one. OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 is rolling out for the European variant now, bringing with it some notable optimizations and improvements.

OnePlus Nord 2 – OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 EEA Update Changelog System Optimized the algorithm of automatic brightness Optimize the experience of fingerprint unlocking Fixed the Wi-Fi connection failure issue on Setup Wizard interface Improved system stability Camera Newly added Ultra Resolution mode, turn on this feature to make the picture details clearer Optimized the AI Beautification feature, able to automatically retouch photos based on your skin color and preferences Improved application performance Network Improved the performance and stability of network transfers

The update comes in at 285.8MB, and you can download the incremental update zip file now. Most of the changes seem to focus on improving the general performance of the Nord 2, along with making some changes to the camera. The changes are more or less just your typical launch-day changes and fixes, particularly as there were some issues that I and other reviewers have run into on the pre-release software that devices came with. However, it’s always worth making sure you’re up to date, and that means that if you get the phone, you’ll have an update waiting for you straight away.

The update is rolling out in the EEA now and will likely make its way worldwide too, so if you do pick up the device, make sure to go to your settings and check for that update.

Thanks to MlgmXyysd and his OnePlus OS Update Tracker for the tip!