Latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 brings November 2021 security patches

After releasing the Pac-Man-themed special edition of the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus has now come up with a new stable channel update for the smartphone. The update follows the OxygenOS A.11 rollout from last month, and it includes the Android security patches for November 2021. In addition, the update brings a couple of new stability improvements and bug fixes.

The latest stable OxygenOS build for the OnePlus Nord 2 is tagged as DN2101_11_A.13 for the Indian variant and DN2103_11_A.12 for the European variant. As per a screenshot shared on the OnePlus Community forums, the release introduces the following changes:

System Further reduced system power consumption Optimized the back-end management to offer better gaming experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.11 Improved the stability and fixed known issues

Network Optimized the VoWifi and ViLTE experience Optimized network connection stability



Interestingly, the European variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 is getting the October 2021 Android security patches instead of the latest November one. Since the official announcement post for the update has yet to go live, the reason behind this little discrepancy is currently unknown.

The update has already started rolling out to users in a staged fashion. This means that it will reach a small number of OnePlus Nord 2 users initially, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. If you haven’t received the OTA prompt on your device so far, you can download the update package from the links below and flash it manually.

Download OxygenOS A.12/A.13 for the OnePlus Nord 2

At the time of writing, we only had access to a handful of the incremental OTA packages for the new build. Take a look at the following index in order to download the suitable ZIP file for the OnePlus Nord 2’s different regional variants. Make sure you download the correct firmware package corresponding to the base build your device is currently running, or you might end up a version mismatch error.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download links!