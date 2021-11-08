Here’s how much the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will cost

Last month we learned that OnePlus was working on a special edition PAC-MAN-themed OnePlus Nord 2 in collaboration with Bandai Namco. At the time, we got our first look at quite a few software customizations that would debut with the device, including a new lock screen clock theme, a new fingerprint animation, stickers, and more. OnePlus has now confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will hit the shelves soon, and the company has shared pricing details ahead of the official announcement.

In a recent interaction with Android Central, OnePlus’ Oliver Zhang revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will launch in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The device will set you back ₹37,999 in India, £499 in the UK, and €529 in Europe. That’s a minor price bump compared to the vanilla 12GB/256GB OnePlus Nord 2, which currently retails for ₹34,999 in India, £469 in the UK, and €499 in Europe.

Along with the pricing, Zhang shed some light on the UI changes you can expect to see on the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. The device will be the first from the company to feature a “gamified” user interface with “endless fun and entertainment from the classic PAC-MAN arcade game.” The customizations will include new icons based on the retro game, new static and live wallpapers, PAC-MAN-themed animations, the PAC-MAN 256 game, a unique camera filter, and more.

In addition, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will feature a host of challenges that, once completed, will unlock an array of exclusive PAC-MAN content. Furthermore, the device will come with “its very own story depicting PAC-MAN’s journey into the OnePlus universe.”

On the hardware side, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will feature a new “dual film color, material, and finish” that will integrate PAC-MAN elements into its design. The phone will feature a glow-in-the-dark back with the classic PAC-MAN maze. The internals, however, will remain unchanged.

At the moment, OnePlus hasn’t shared the release date for the device. We expect the company to share more info in the days leading up to the launch.