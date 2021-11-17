Download OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s wallpapers, animations, and more

OnePlus regularly releases special variants of its smartphones, featuring new aesthetic approaches and software customizations to match the special theme. With the OnePlus Nord 2, the OEM has recently come up with a uniquely themed Pac-Man Edition in collaboration with Bandai Namco. As you may have noticed during our review, the OxygenOS software on the new model features a new fingerprint animation, wallpapers, sounds, and a whole lot of Pac-Man-themed assets.

You may be wondering how you can get those Pac-Man goodies on your phone. As usual, they’re only available on the special Nord 2 model, and OnePlus doesn’t officially distribute them to use on other devices. But this is Android at the end of the day, so sideloading the software goodies is a possibility. XDA Recognized Contributor linuxct has extracted the Pac-Man Edition’s new wallpapers, boot animation, fingerprint unlock animation, and a plethora of themed items for all to enjoy!

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition – 10 New Wallpapers

There are 10 new static wallpapers from OnePlus in the new Pac-Man Edition Nord 2. Below you can find the compressed and resized previews of all of them:

If you’re interested in trying them out, we recommend downloading the full resolution (2400×1080) images from the link below. They are packed as a single archive, so you need to decompress it first to get your hands on the actual files.

Download the wallpapers from the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

Live Wallpapers and Icon Pack

Just like the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition’s live wallpaper port, linuxct has also managed to port the Pac-Man Edition-exclusive live wallpaper for regular Android smartphones. Keep in mind that it’s a bit heavy on resources, so the live wallpaper might not work well on entry-level devices. The icon pack has also been decoupled from the OS, so anyone can now use them on their devices.

Waka waka! (Surprise!) ‒ I ported the Live Wallpapers and icon pack from the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man collab to work on any Android device! Do you want to give it a try? 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/RjWO0mRl6t — linuxct (@linuxct) November 17, 2021

Download the live wallpapers and the icon pack from the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

Boot Animation, Fingerprint Unlock Animation, and more

Last but not least, here’s a mega Magisk module made by linuxct that packs in every little customization found of the Nord 2’s Pac-Man Edition ROM. For example, replacing the boot animation requires root access, since you have to overwrite the existing boot animation file located in /system/media , hence shipping it as a Magisk module makes it easier to install.

You can also find various RRO overlays, a dedicated theme for the OnePlus Gallery app, and a set of Always-on-Display and fingerprint unlock animations inside the Magisk module, but they probably won’t work on AOSP-based ROMs. Due to internal dependencies, you’ve to apply them on a OnePlus (or OPPO) device running a recent version of OxygenOS/ColorOS.

Magisk Module for OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition’s Assets