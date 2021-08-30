New OnePlus Nord 2 update brings optimizations for PUBG and August 2021 patches

OnePlus has rolled out several software updates to its latest affordable flagship — OnePlus Nord 2 — since its launch last month. The first post-launch update optimized the auto-brightness mode, added an Ultra Resolution mode, improved app performance, and optimized network performance. The subsequent updates focused on tweaking the camera performance and fixing user-reported bugs. Now, the OnePlus Nord 2 is picking up another software update that further fine-tunes the overall software experience.

OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 is rolling out to the OnePlus Nord 2. The latest update includes battery optimizations for PUBG and other titles. If you experienced unusually high battery drain while playing PUBG or other games, you should see some improvements after updating to OxygenOS 11.3.A.10. Elsewhere, the face unlock bug has been fixed, the camera app stability has been further improved, and the security patch level has been bumped to August 2021.

OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 weighs 245MB and brings the following changes:

System Improve system stability Optimized PUBG and other mobile games to reduce system power consumption Fixed the issue that face unlock may fail in some scenes Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera Improve app stability



OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 has started seeding to the OnePlus Nord 2 units in India. You can check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System Updates. As with every OxygenOS rollout, the new update is being rolled out in batches, so it’ll take some time before it reaches every unit. If you don’t want to wait, you can download the incremental OTA package from the download section below and install the update manually.

Download OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 for the OnePlus Nord 2

The link for the full OTA zip isn’t live yet. We’ll be updating this post once we have access to it, so check back later.

India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.3.A.09



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download link(s).