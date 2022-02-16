OnePlus Nord 2 receives Feb 2022 security patches with latest update

After rolling out OxygenOS builds with the Android security patches for January 2022 to the flagship OnePlus 9 series and a couple of OnePlus Nord devices last month, OnePlus has now started rolling out February 2022 patches to its devices. The OnePlus Nord 2 is the first device from the company’s growing smartphone lineup to receive the latest security patches.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus community forums, OnePlus Nord 2 users in India have already started receiving the OxygenOS A.17 update. The update brings the Android security patches for February 2022 to the mid-range device, but it doesn’t include any other features or changes. Here’s the complete OxygenOS A.17 changelog for the OnePlus Nord 2:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2022.2



As with all OxygenOS updates, the latest firmware release for the OnePlus Nord 2 will roll out in a phased manner. This means that it will reach a small fraction of Nord 2 users at first, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days.

In case you haven’t received the update already, you can download the firmware package from the links below and install it manually. But we don’t recommend doing so if you’re using your Nord 2 as a daily driver and don’t want to deal with the bugs that might be present in the initial release. If you plan on installing the update manually irrespective of the risks, make sure you check the current firmware build on your device and download the corresponding incremental update package.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS A.17 for the OnePlus Nord 2

At the moment, we only have access to the incremental update packages from OxygenOS A.16 and OxygenOS A.15. We’ll add links to the full OTA as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!