OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series

Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Leaked renders of the device have given us a good look at its design, OnePlus has confirmed that it will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 AI chip, and the company’s Head of Product, Oliver Zhang, has told us that the device will feature the same 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED 90Hz display as the original Nord. Now, just a week ahead of the launch event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series.

In a recent tweet, Agarwal claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature a triple camera setup on the back. In addition, the tweet reveals that the device will feature the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor as OnePlus’ flagship OnePlus 9 series and the OPPO Find X3 Pro. This leads us to believe that the OnePlus Nord 2 will not only offer flagship-grade performance, but we can also expect it to deliver flagship-level camera capabilities.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup. The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will feature a Triple Camera Setup. The main sensor is 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS. It's the same one as present in OnePlus 9/9 Pro & OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Although the tweet doesn’t shed light on the other two camera sensors, previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will sport an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary camera. Along with that, the device is expected to feature a 32MP selfie shooter and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone will reportedly come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, which will feature 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively.

Leaked renders of the OnePlus Nord 2 (Images: OnLeaks)

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch with OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. OnePlus has confirmed to us that the device will be the first from the company to launch with an OxygenOS release based on the unified OxygenOS-ColorOS codebase.

Based on the details we’ve learned so far, the OnePlus Nord 2 seems like a great mid-range phone that packs quite a few premium features. We can’t wait to get our hands on the device and put it through its paces for our full review.

What’s your take on the OnePlus Nord 2? Do you think OnePlus has made the right choice by switching to a MediaTek SoC? Let us know in the comments section below.