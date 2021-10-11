OnePlus Nord 2 receives September 2021 security patches and optimizations with latest update

Since its launch in July this year, the OnePlus Nord 2 has received several software updates. With its first update, the device received several optimizations and bug fixes, along with an Ultra Resolution mode. The following OxygenOS update brought along camera optimizations and fixes for user-reported bugs. OnePlus then rolled out OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 to the device towards the end of August, with the August 2021 security patches, game optimizations, and face unlock improvements. The company is now rolling out another update with the September 2021 security patches and a few more improvements.

The latest OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord 2 includes the Android security patches for September 2021, optimizations for power consumption in specific scenarios, improved camera HDR performance, and network connectivity optimizations. As per a OnePlus Community forums post, it has the following changelog:

System Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios Optimized some texts for the system Updated Android security patch to 2021.09 Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes

Network Optimized network connection stability



As always, the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 2 is incremental. It will initially reach a small percentage of users. After OnePlus confirms that it doesn’t have any major issues, it should start rolling out to more users. If you haven’t received the OTA notification on your device so far, you can manually check for it by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates.

Download OxygenOS A.11 for the OnePlus Nord 2

At the time of writing, we only had access to the latest incremental OTA update for the OnePlus Nord 2. You can download it from the links below. Make sure you download the correct firmware package corresponding to your region, or you might end up bricking your phone.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for the download links!