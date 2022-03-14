OnePlus Nord 2 receives another update with minor bug fixes and improvements

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS A.17 with the February 2022 security patches to the OnePlus Nord 2 last month. Shortly thereafter, OnePlus released OxygenOS A.18 to the device with a minor bug fix and the same security patches. OnePlus is now rolling out yet another software update for the device, and the latest release doesn’t bring much in terms of user-facing changes either.

OxygenOS A.19 has started rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 users in certain regions. It’s a minor update that doesn’t include any significant changes or the latest security patches. Instead, the update brings system stability improvements and fixes for some known issues. Sadly, the changelog doesn’t highlight the bugs that OnePlus has addressed with this update.

OxygenOS A.19 changelog

System Improved system stability and fixed some known issues



As with all official OxygenOS updates, OxygenOS A.19 for the OnePlus Nord 2 is rolling out to users in a staged fashion. This means that it will only reach a handful of users initially. After OnePlus confirms that the update doesn’t introduce any new bugs, it should roll out more widely.

If you haven’t received the update on your Nord 2 yet, you can either wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your device or you can download the firmware package from the link below and flash it manually. However, we wouldn’t recommend picking the latter if you’re using your OnePlus Nord 2 as a daily driver.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS A.19 for the OnePlus Nord 2

At the moment, we only have access to download links for the incremental update from OxygenOS A.17 for the European region. We’ll update the post with download links for the full firmware package as soon as it becomes available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!