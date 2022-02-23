OnePlus Nord 2 receives fresh OxygenOS update to fix image sharing issue

OnePlus recently rolled out a minor update for the OnePlus Nord 2 featuring the Android security patches for February 2022. Although the update didn’t bring much else in terms of new features or changes, it introduced an annoying bug that freezes the device when sharing images in the Gallery app.

OnePlus officially acknowledged the issue in a post on its community forums yesterday and announced that it would release a fix in about a week. In addition, the company shared a temporary workaround to help users avoid the bug. If you’ve been facing this issue on your OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus’ workaround has been of no help, then you’d be glad to know that the company has already started rolling out a fresh update that addresses the bug.

According to a screenshot shared by a OnePlus Nord 2 user on OnePlus’ community forums, the latest OxygenOS update (v A.18) for the device fixes the “freezing issue when sharing pictures in Gallery.” It’s a minor update that measures 167MB and doesn’t include any other changes. OnePlus hasn’t shared any official info about this update, but we believe that it’s currently rolling out to a small fraction of Nord 2 users and should reach others in the coming days. If you don’t wish to wait for the OTA notification to pop up on your device, you can install the update manually by downloading the incremental update package from the link below. Make sure you download the incremental update package that corresponds to the current OxygenOS build on your device.

OnePlus Nord 2 XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS A.18 for the OnePlus Nord 2

At the moment, we only have access to the incremental update packages from OxygenOS A.16 and OxygenOS A.17. We’ll update this post with links for the full OTA update as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community forums (1,2)