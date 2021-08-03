OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 for the OnePlus Nord 2 brings system stability improvements and camera optimizations

OnePlus launched the Nord 2 in Europe and India late last month. Shortly after the launch, OnePlus rolled out an update for the device, featuring several optimizations, improvements, a new Ultra Resolution mode in the Camera app, and bug fixes. The company is now rolling out yet another update for the device, which brings system stability improvements and camera optimizations.

The latest update for the OnePlus Nord 2 has the build number 11.3.A.08. It measures 248.6MB and includes the following changes:

System Improved system stability

Camera Optimized the HDR feature effect Improved the shooting performance



The update has already started rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 users in India. If you haven’t received the notification on your device yet, you can check manually by heading over to Settings > System > System Updates. Do note that OnePlus typically rolls out updates in a phased manner, so it may be a while before the update shows up on your device. For those who want to skip the wait, we’ve provided download links for the latest OxygenOS release below.

It’s worth mentioning that OnePlus previously rolled out OxygenOS 11.3.A.07 for the Nord 2 in Europe and India. The update was pretty much the same as the post-launch OTA, with a few minor changes. The update included OnePlus Buds Pro support for the device, new screen-off gestures for music controls, optimizations for the AI Beautification feature, and several minor improvements. If you plan on installing the latest OxygenOS release manually, make sure you install the previous update (linked below) before installing the latest one on your device.

Download OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 for the OnePlus Nord 2

Thanks to XDA Senior Member mlgmxyysd for the changelog and download links!