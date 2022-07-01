The OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale in India starting July 5

After launching the OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe earlier this year in May, OnePlus has now launched the device in India. The latest addition to OnePlus’ affordable Nord lineup packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip, a 50MP triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and 80W wired fast charging support. If you’re in the market for a new mid-range smartphone, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord 2T Dimensions & Weight 159.1 x 73.2 x 8.2mm

190g Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ certified

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1300 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

80W wired fast charging support Security In-display fingerprint sensor Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120° FoV

Mono: 2MP Front Camera(s) 32MP IMX615, EIS Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Colors Gray Shadow

Jade Fog

In case you missed our previous coverage, the OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the Nord 2 from last year. The device features an updated design with a rectangular camera island on the back, which houses three camera sensors. These include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Over on the front, the device has a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the 32MP selfie shooter.

The Dimensity 1300 on the OnePlus Nord 2T is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include HDR10+ certification, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and OnePlus is promising two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates for the device.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in two color variants, Gray Shadow and Jade Fog, starting July 5. The device will be available through OnePlus’s website, Amazon.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience stores, and other major offline retailers in the region. The base 8GB+128GB variant of the device will set you back ₹28,999 (~$367), while the premium 12GB+256GB model will cost ₹33,999 (~$430). Those who purchase the device before July 11 using an ICICI bank credit or debit card will receive an instant bank discount of ₹1,500.

OnePlus Nord 2T The OnePlus Nord 2T features MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. View at OnePlus.com

Along with the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus has also launched a new Blue Agate color variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in India.

Thinking of buying the OnePlus Nord 2T? Check out our review of the device (linked above) before making your purchase.