OnePlus Nord 2T with Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging support lands in Europe

Although OnePlus no longer launches mid-cycle refreshes of its flagship smartphones, the company is continuing the trend with its affordable Nord range of devices. In January this year, we first learned that OnePlus was gearing up to launch a ‘T’ variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 from last year. OnePlus has now officially lifted the covers off the OnePlus Nord 2T, and it is exactly what recent leaks chalked it up to be.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord 2T Dimensions & Weight 8.2mm

190g Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1300 RAM & Storage 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh

80W wired fast charging support Security N/A Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP IMX766, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8MP, 120° FoV

Mono: 2MP Front Camera(s) 32MP, EIS Port(s) USB Type-C Audio N/A Connectivity Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Colors Gray Shadow

Jade Fog

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As seen in previous leaks, the new OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2 from last year. The device features an updated design with a rectangular camera island on the back panel featuring three sensors and an LED flash. Over on the front, it has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz and has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

On the inside, the OnePlus Nord 2T packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography and videography, the new mid-ranger features a 50MP IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Other noteworthy features include a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, HDR10+ support, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0 technology for improved stability and lower latency.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The device is eligible for two major Android upgrades and three years of security updates.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available in the UK and various markets across Europe starting May 24. The device will also be available for pre-order through OnePlus’ official website starting May 19. The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in two colorways — Gray Shadow and Jade Fog — and two RAM/storage variants, which are priced as follows:

8GB + 128GB: £369/€399

12GB + 256GB: £469/€499

Along with the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Nord Buds in the UK and Europe. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will also go on sale on May 24, and it will be available in a single 6GB+128GB variant priced at £279/€299. On the other hand, the Nord Buds will be available for £49/€49 starting May 24.