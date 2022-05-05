New leak gives us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T

In January this year, renowned leaker OnLeaks shared details about an upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger called the OnePlus Nord 2T. The leak revealed that the device would succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 from last year and feature a few minor improvements. Shortly after that, we learned that the OnePlus Nord 2T could make its way to the Indian market sometime in April or May, priced between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000. Now, a new leak from Digital Chat Station gives us our first look at the upcoming Nord series smartphone.

In a recent post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Digital Chat Station has shared what appear to be official renders of the OnePlus Nord 2T. The renders give us our first look at its design, which resembles some of the recently launched OnePlus Nord devices.

As you can see in the attached images, the OnePlus Nord 2T features a rectangular camera island in the top right corner of the back panel. The camera island packs three camera sensors housed within two large circles, making it seem like the phone only has two cameras. In addition, the camera island also features two flash modules. Over on the front, the device sports a nearly bezel-less display with a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, the leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2T will come in Gray and Green colorways.

Although the renders reveal no further information, previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2T will pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM And 256GB storage. The device will reportedly pack a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the Nord 2T will offer a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is also tipped to launch with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The device will likely run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

At the moment, OnePlus hasn’t shared any official information about the device. But, if previous rumors are to be believed, OnePlus could launch the phone in India later this month.

Source: Weibo