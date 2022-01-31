OnePlus Nord 2T specs, pricing and availability details leak months ahead of launch

Renowned leaker OnLeaks recently shared some details about an upcoming mid-ranger from OnePlus called the OnePlus Nord 2T. As per the leak, the OnePlus Nord 2T would feature MediaTek’s unannounced Dimensity 1300 chip, a 6.43-inch FHD+ display, 80W fast charging support, and a 50MP triple camera setup. While OnePlus hasn’t released any details about the device so far, a new leak suggests that it could hit the market in April or May this year.

The latest information about the OnePlus Nord 2T comes from tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91mobiles), who claims that OnePlus will launch the device sometime in April or May this year. Brar further notes that the Nord 2T will be priced between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000, and it will replace its predecessor — the OnePlus Nord 2.

While the new leak doesn’t reveal much else, we already know that the Dimensity 1300 in the OnePlus Nord 2T will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Like its predecessor, the Nord 2T will pack a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, the device will feature a 32MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus Nord 2T is also tipped to launch with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. On the software front, the device will likely run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Along with the Nord 2T, OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Recent leaks suggest that it will hit the shelves in the coming weeks and feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chip, up to 12GB RAM, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader. In addition, the device will offer 65W fast charging support, a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup on the back, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery. For more details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2, check out our previous coverage.

Featured image: OnePlus Nord 2