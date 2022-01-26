OnePlus seems to be back with mid-cycle refreshes as OnePlus Nord 2T specifications leak

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a top-tier mid-range smartphone that you can pick up right now, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and packing a full HD 90Hz display. OnePlus also often makes “T” variants of its flagship smartphones as a mid-cycle refresh, though the company skipped that with the OnePlus 9 series (aside from the OnePlus 9RT that launched in India and China). Now it seems that the company is working on a mid-cycle refresh of the Nord 2, as a recent leak has revealed the full specifications of an upcoming “OnePlus Nord 2T” device.

To celebrate my 45th Birthday, I wanted to share a little something with you today…😏 #FutureSquad Here comes the #OnePlusNord2T specs sheet! On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/Ld5TbkdGfI pic.twitter.com/M32fFH35MX — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 26, 2022

Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks fame shared the OnePlus Nord 2T spec sheet with Digit, though it definitely seems to be a pretty minimal mid-cycle refresh. OnLeaks says that the OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and a full HD AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s also expected to have a triple camera array on the back, with a primary 50MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. OnLeaks reports that it will launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. The Dimensity 1300 doesn’t appear to be the same chip as the Dimensity 1300T, which is currently earmarked for tablets.

Finally, this device is tipped to come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging; the original Nord 2 only supported 65W Warp Charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro that launched in China is currently the only OnePlus/OPPO phone that supports 80W charging, making this an upgrade in some respects over last year’s flagship from the company. It appears that much of the rest of the device is the same as the original Nord 2, making this a true refresh of sorts.

At present, it’s unclear when this phone may launch. Digit speculates that the phone could launch in February, but that’s only speculation and was not provided by OnLeaks. However, one thing is for sure, this could be an exciting device that iterates on the already-excellent Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 launched in the summer of 2021, meaning that this could device could arrive just a few months before the OnePlus Nord 3.