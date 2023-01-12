After releasing stable builds of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 to a few flagship devices, OnePlus released the update to the first affordable Nord series device, the Nord CE 2 Lite, last month. The OnePlus Nord 2T is now joining the Android 13 party, as OnePlus has started rolling out a stable build of OxygenOS 13 to users who participated in the Open Beta program.

OnePlus announced the rollout in a recent post on its community forums, revealing that the update is currently available for Nord 2T users in India only. The company will likely test the update with a small subset of users for a brief period before rolling it out in other regions. As per the changelog mentioned in the post, OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord 2T brings the new Aquamorphic Design to the device, along with the December 2022 patches and a host of new features. Check out the section below for the complete changelog.

OxygenOS 13 (build number C.23) Changelog: Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen. Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space. Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

System Integrates the December 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability.

Communication Improves the stability of mobile network connections.

read more

As mentioned earlier, the update is currently available in India for users who participated in the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program. Unless early adopters encounter critical issues, the update should roll out widely in the coming weeks. If you don't wish to wait, you can download the Full OTA from the link below and flash the update manually. In case you face issues, you can revert to the latest OxygenOS 12 release by flashing the rollback package linked in the announcement post.

Download OxygenOS 13 (C.23) for the OnePlus Nord 2T

Currently, we have access to download links for the Full OTA package for Indian variants only. We'll add links to other regional variants as soon as they become available.

India (CPH2401_11.C.23) Full OTA



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community forums