Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

After releasing stable builds of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 to a few flagship devices, OnePlus released the update to the first affordable Nord series device, the Nord CE 2 Lite, last month. The OnePlus Nord 2T is now joining the Android 13 party, as OnePlus has started rolling out a stable build of OxygenOS 13 to users who participated in the Open Beta program.

OnePlus announced the rollout in a recent post on its community forums, revealing that the update is currently available for Nord 2T users in India only. The company will likely test the update with a small subset of users for a brief period before rolling it out in other regions. As per the changelog mentioned in the post, OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord 2T brings the new Aquamorphic Design to the device, along with the December 2022 patches and a host of new features. Check out the section below for the complete changelog.

As mentioned earlier, the update is currently available in India for users who participated in the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta program. Unless early adopters encounter critical issues, the update should roll out widely in the coming weeks. If you don't wish to wait, you can download the Full OTA from the link below and flash the update manually. In case you face issues, you can revert to the latest OxygenOS 12 release by flashing the rollback package linked in the announcement post.

Download OxygenOS 13 (C.23) for the OnePlus Nord 2T

Currently, we have access to download links for the Full OTA package for Indian variants only. We'll add links to other regional variants as soon as they become available.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community forums