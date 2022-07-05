Here are all the new wallpapers from the OnePlus Nord 2T

Last week, OnePlus launched a new Nord series device in the Indian market — the OnePlus Nord 2T. The mid-ranger goes on sale in the region today, and you should check out our in-depth review of the device if you’re planning to buy one for yourself. For the unaware, the OnePlus Nord 2T packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord 2T runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The software release packs all the new features Google introduced with Android 12, along with a couple of handy additions from OnePlus. It also packs two new device-specific wallpapers by designer Hampus Olsson. We’ve managed to extract these wallpapers from the firmware release, and you can download them for your device by following the link below.

OnePlus Nord 2T wallpapers

The OnePlus Nord 2T ships with the following new wallpapers. The images attached in the gallery below are compressed versions of the original file, and you can download the full resolution files by clicking on the link provided below.

Download the OnePlus Nord 2T wallpapers

Note that the full-resolution wallpapers measure 2400 x 1080 pixels and should scale well on all devices with an FHD+ display. If you happen to own a phone with a higher resolution panel, you can head over to our post on the best wallpaper apps for Android for some amazing alternatives. The list includes the Abstruct app, which features a wider collection of wallpapers by Hampus Olsson. We’re sure you’ll find some amazing alternatives to these stock OnePlus Nord 2T wallpapers in the Abstruct app. In case you don’t, make sure to try out some of the other apps mentioned on the list.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!