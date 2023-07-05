At its Summer Launch event in India on Wednesday, OnePlus launched an array of products, including two mid-range smartphones, a pair of TWS earbuds, and a pair of neckband earphones. The most notable device of the lot is the OnePlus Nord 3, which comes with decent hardware at a relatively affordable price. Alongside the Nord 3, OnePlus also launched the even cheaper Nord CE 3, as well as the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband earphones and the Nord Buds 2r.

Coming to the Nord 3 hardware, the device features a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with up to 1450 nits brightness, up to 120Hz of adaptive brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The phone is powered by the 4nm Dimensity 9000 SoC, and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Imaging options on the Nord 3 include a triple-camera setup at the back, led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It's paired with an f/1.8 lens and offers OIS for rock-steady photos and videos. The secondary camera is an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, offering 120-degree ultra-wide images. Finally, there's the obligatory 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the Nord 3 offers a 16MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video chat.

Other specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port for charging and data-syncing, as well as 5G SA/ NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5)/ GLONASS, and NFC. The device ships with a 5,000mAH battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging that the company claims can charge the battery from 1 percent to 60 percent in just 15 minutes. On the software side, the device runs Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13 on top.

The Nord 3 is available in two colorways, including Misty Green and Tempest Gray. In the Indian market, it is priced starting at Rs. 33,999 (around $412) for the 8GB + 128GB version, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999 (around $461. The Nord 3 will be available for purchase in India on Amazon and OnePlus stores from July 15. Unfortunately, the device is unlikely to ever make it to the U.S., although OnePlus is likely to launch other mid-range smartphones in the country in the coming months.