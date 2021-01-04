The OnePlus Nord, 7, and 7T will get their Android 11 betas soon

We were originally promised OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T in December, but then the update was delayed. Now, OnePlus has revealed that an OxygenOS 11 beta will be available for those devices and the OnePlus Nord very soon.

First thing’s first: the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build will be available for the OnePlus Nord sometime this week. Once the beta version is up to the company’s standards, the company will proceed toward releasing a stable build.

As for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series, the company said work on a beta build of OxygenOS 11 is still progressing.

As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test.

Although OnePlus doesn’t have an exact timeframe, the company did say the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T will be released shortly. Hopefully, that means within the month. With work already being done on a closed beta, we’re hopefully a release will happen sooner rather than later.

While the betas should be available to these devices soon, OnePlus warned things could fluctuate. The proposed schedule will also vary depending on what model you purchased and from what carrier, including Verizon, T-Mobile, and others. “Yet, we’ll work closely with [carrier partners] to deliver the best OxygenOS 11 experience for you at the earliest possible date, so stay tuned for the official announcement for the actual release,” OnePlus said.

Once those dates are revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know. If that’s not enough, OnePlus has a lot more on its plate coming up. The company is preparing to release a fitness tracker and smartwatch, while the OnePlus 9 launch is reportedly imminent.