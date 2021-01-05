OnePlus Nord gets its first OxygenOS Open Beta with Android 11 and more

It looks like the OnePlus software team is having a productive holiday season, as they just released the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus Nord. It was yesterday when the company shared its Android 11 update roadmap that included the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 7/7T series, promising that an OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus Nord would go live this week. Keeping to its word, the Chinese OEM today announced the first public Android 11 beta for the OnePlus Nord.

Here is the stated changelog for the Android 11 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus Nord:

System Update to Android 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Since this is the inaugural Open Beta build for the OnePlus Nord, the company has posted full-sized update packages on the announcement thread. You can grab the region-specific flashable ZIP file and use the Local upgrade method to switch from the stable branch to Open Beta (and vice-versa). Although your personal data shouldn’t be affected during upgrading to the Open Beta build, reverting back to the stable channel of OxygenOS will lead to a wipe, so do perform a backup beforehand.

Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 1 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus Nord

The Android 11 Open Beta release is nearly 3GB in size so make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading it. OnePlus also recommends you have at least 30% of battery left and 3GB of storage available on your device before you proceed to install the software update.

Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus Nord:

Rollback packages for shifting from Open Beta to Stable branch:

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!