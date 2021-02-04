OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord now available with camera and ambient display improvements

OnePlus started February with a treat for its users by releasing a new OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 8 series. It seems that the update train is going at full steam, cause the Chinese OEM has now started rolling out the third OxygenOS 11 beta build for the OnePlus Nord. As with the last two Android 11-based beta releases, there are a number of changes in this update.

According to the changelog, the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update addresses a video recording bug with the front camera and fixes an intermittent Canvas AOD activation issue. It also revises the display effects in the Work-Life Balance Mode. Several UI element rendering glitches have been corrected as well.

The complete changelog for the Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus Nord is as below:

System Optimized UI display effects of work-life balance Fixed the issue that the dial icons overlap on the lock screen Fixed the issue of white space in the notification bar in Dark mode

Camera Fixed the issue that the camera fails to start through quick gestures Fixed the issue with video recorded by the front camera that can not be played

Ambient Display Fixed the small probability issue that Canvas AOD can not be activated

Clock Fixed the small probability issue that alar clocks can not be set



Thanks to OnePlus Community member Audioffensive for the screenshots!

As you can see, there are a number of nice changes for the device, with many stock OnePlus applications being updated and some performance and stability optimizations too. Hopefully, we’ll see all these changes reach the stable branch of OxygenOS 11 in the coming months.

Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus Nord

If you’re interested in updating to the latest version, but haven’t received the update notification yet, you can download the full OTA from the index below. You can sideload it in TWRP or by choosing the “Local upgrade” option in the system updater app.

Open Beta 3

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links!