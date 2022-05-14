Download: OnePlus Nord is getting its stable Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12

OnePlus recently released the third Open Beta build of Android 12 for the OnePlus Nord. That build was mostly to improve the system stability, with a handful of bug fixes amongst other things. Now, the company has gone ahead and published the stable version of OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus Nord in the form of a staged rollout.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the OEM has started seeding the stable OxygenOS 12 update to the Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord. The OTA for the European models is awaiting additional validations. However, there’s no official word regarding the update roadmap for the global edition as of yet.

Although not explicitly mentioned, the underlying version of the OxygenOS layer is 12.1 in this release. The build also packs in the Android security patches for April 2022. Here’s the complete changelog for OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord:

OxygenOS 12 changelog for the OnePlus Nord System [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

Work Life Balance [Added] Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time



As a matter of fact, the OnePlus Nord’s Open Beta 3 build and the first stable release of OxygenOS 12 are completely identical. Not only the internal version numbers are the same (F.11), but the contents of the OTA payload packages are also byte-by-byte consistent. Hence, the list of known issues from the OB3 software is applicable for the stable build as well.

Known issues The display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system. The screen will glitch in specific scenarios when calling. Camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode. The abnormal display of thumbnail when taking burst pictures. The abnormal display of Quick device connect when in the Guest mode.



Download Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus Nord

If you own the OnePlus Nord and want to install OxygenOS 12 immediately, you can sideload the full OTA package for the update using the link below. We’ll update this post as we get new download links.

OnePlus Nord India (AC2001_11.F.11) Full OTA



In case you wish to downgrade to the OxygenOS 11 release at some point, you can download the rollback package from the link below. Keep in mind that this will wipe all your data, so you should take a backup before proceeding.

OnePlus Nord India Rollback Package



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download link!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums