OnePlus has started the year off strong, releasing its OnePlus 11 smartphone, which is already considered one of the best Android smartphones out on the market in 2023. Now, it's set to introduce its latest wireless earbuds, the Nord Buds 2, set to make its debut on April 4.

Although the Nord Buds 2 might not be the most exciting looking earbuds on the market, if the firm's previous release in the series is any indication, these could end up becoming one of the best affordable wireless earbuds to come out this year. As far as details, we really don't have much, since the company has been pretty quiet about its upcoming release. But the firm did share that the new device will feature a 12.4 mm titanium dynamic driver, which should provide excellent sound quality, offering "booming bass and crisp treble."

In addition to the small detail about the earbuds, the company did show off an image of the headset in a new tweet, and quite frankly, they look really good. There's nothing surprising about its look, as it appears to be very similar to its predecessor, with a shorty stubby design. With that said, it still manages to look sleek but not cheap. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to found out the full details, with a release date set for just a couple of weeks from now.

While we wait for the upcoming earbuds, OnePlus also has its OnePlus Pad Android tablet, along with its mechanical keyboard, that have yet to make their retail releases. Although we don't have information about the keyboard's release, preorders for the tablet are set to take place starting on April 19. Currently, OnePlus has its OnePlus 11 handset and its OnePlus Buds Pro 2 available for sale. Furthermore, the company is offering a worry-free return period for its smartphone, giving those that purchase the device, a 100-day return window.

