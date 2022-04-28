OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite officially launched alongside the affordable Nord Buds

Today, OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds alongside the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is a cheaper version of the Nord CE 2 that arrived in February. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds see OnePlus expanding the Nord brand, which has so far been restricted to smartphones, to other product categories.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: specifications

Specification OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Dimensions and Weight 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5mm

195g Display 6.59-inch LCD

FHD+ (2412 x 1080p)

120Hz refresh rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut support SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm Adreno 619 GPU

RAM and Storage RAM: 6GB/8GB

128GB UFS 2.2 storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP Sony IMX471 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Software Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.1 2 major Android OS updates 3 years of security updates



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, as the name implies, is a cheaper variant of the Nord CE 2. While it retains most of the key elements of the Nord CE 2, it makes a few compromises to achieve a lower price tag. The new model swaps the AMOLED display for an LCD one, featuring a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB flash storage. In terms of cameras, there’s a 64MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro sensors on the back, and a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging via a 33W charger. Other notable highlights include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs Android 12 out of the box with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. OnePlus promises two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord Buds

In addition to two smartphones, OnePlus has also unveiled a pair of affordable, truly wireless earphones called Nord Buds. The new earbuds feature a striking design that stands out from the crowd. They have wide stems and a circular touch area with a mirror finish. The Nord Buds feature 12.4mm, titanium-plated dynamic drivers, delivering “rich bass production and razor-sharp treble.” The earbuds also offer Dolby Atmos support, but it only available with select OnePlus flagships (7 series, 8 series, 9 series, and 10 series). The Nord Buds claim to last up to 7 hours on a single charge, with the case holding additional 23 hours of charge for 30 hours of total playback. Fast charging support is also on board, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 5 hours of playback.

Finally, the OnePlus Nord Buds offer IP55 water and sweat resistance, four microphones for crystal-clear calls, Bluetooth 5.2, a low latency mode (94ms) with select OnePlus phones, and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes in two colors: Blue Tide and Black Dust. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord Buds are available in Black Slate and White Marble colorways. Both products will be available at the following prices:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

6GB + 128GB : ₹19,999 (~$261)

8GB + 128GB: ₹21,999 (~$289)

Available starting April 30 on OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and select retail stores across India

OnePlus Nord Buds