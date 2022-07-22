OnePlus will launch another pair of affordable TWS earbuds in India next month

After announcing the OnePlus 10T launch event earlier this week, OnePlus has now revealed that it will also launch a pair of affordable TWS earbuds in the Indian market days before the event. The upcoming earbuds, called the OnePlus Nord CE, will be the second earbuds in OnePlus’s Nord lineup and will be available for under ₹3,000 (~$38).

For the unaware, OnePlus launched the first TWS earbuds in the Nord lineup earlier this year in April. The OnePlus Nord Buds offered 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 7 hours of continuous music playback, four noise-canceling microphones, and fast charging support for just ₹2,799 (~$35). In addition, the earbuds also featured an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and a low-latency mode.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is coming on 1st August to continue the legacy of amazing sound quality and great designs. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2022

Given that OnePlus uses the CE moniker for affordable versions of existing Nord devices, we suspect that the OnePlus Nord Buds CE could be more affordable than its predecessor. If that’s the case, it might not offer some of the premium features, like fast charging support and an IP rating, found on the older model.

A teaser image of the earbuds shared on Twitter further reveals that it won’t feature the same design as the OnePlus Nord Buds. While the Nord Buds featured a flat stem and silicone tips for a snug fit, the upcoming earbuds seem to feature a rounded stem and no silicone tips.

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the OnePlus Nord CE, but a teaser page on OnePlus’ website states that the company will share more information in the days leading up to its launch on August 1.

Are you looking forward to the OnePlus Nord Buds CE? Let us know in the comments section below.