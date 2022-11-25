Let's face it; no one wants to wear wired earphones anymore. Truly wireless earbuds are all the rage right now and, for good measure. They're super compact, super convenient, and feature-packed. If you're finally ready to give up your dusty wired earphones and embrace truly wireless earbuds with open arms, we have got a Black Friday deal you can't refuse.

The OnePlus Nord Buds, the best entry-level earbuds we reviewed in 2022, are currently down to their lowest price. Usually fetching $39, these solid earbuds are available for just $29 on Black Friday.

OnePlus Nord Buds OnePlus Nord Buds $29 $39 Save $10 These surprisingly capable truly wireless earbuds are down to their lowest price on Black Friday. $31 at Amazon $29 at OnePlus

You might wonder what's so special about these earbuds. After all, what can you expect from cheap, entry-level earbuds? I had the same mindset when I got them for review back in May. What followed was a delightful surprise. These earbuds not only exceeded my expectations but also became my default earbuds for everything from calls to casual music listening. Even though I own many pairs of wireless earbuds and neckbands, I always end up grabbing the Nord Buds when I'm stepping outside or hopping on a quick video call. From design and comfort to sound quality, there's much to like about the Nord Buds. Let me break it down for you.

The number one indicator that usually gives cheap earbuds away is the design. Most earbuds that cost under $50 look bland and uninspiring. But look at these earbuds; they certainly are a breath of fresh air and class apart from AirPods knockoffs that you usually see at this price. Do they look anything like $40 buds? Most people had a hard time believing these earbuds cost under $40.

I also like how comfortable the OnePlus Nord Buds are. For someone whose ears get easily irritated by silicone tips, I can wear these buds for long hours without discomfort. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE (not available in the US) are still the comfiest earbuds I have ever tried, but the Nord Buds are a close second. The Nord Buds offer impressive passive noise isolation, dampening a fair bit of low-end rumble and human chatter. This is good because there's no active noise cancellation here.

The best thing about the Nod Buds is their sound quality. Featuring large 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers, the Nord Buds produce a rich, bass-driven sound that exceeds expectations. They don't sound anything like sub $40 earbuds. There's excitement to Nord Buds's sound that you don't generally see at this price. If you're not a fan of the bass-heavy profile, the companion HeyMelody app offers additional sound profiles and an equalizer to take things in your hand. You also get Dolby Atmos support, but it's locked down to select OnePlus flagships.

Understandably, the OnePlus Nord Buds miss out on high-quality codecs such as aptX and LDAC. The default SBC and AAC codes are fine for streaming music and video but not for gaming. But lucky for gamers, there's a low-latency gaming mode (in the MyMelody app) that keeps audio and visuals in sync when playing online multiplayer games.

The battery life is pretty solid, too. These buds last up to seven hours on continuous usage and up to 30 hours with the charging case. They also support fast charge, with a 10-minute top-up giving you up to 5 hours of listening time.

The calling performance is not bad — there are two microphones on each bud. OnePlus says there's an AI algorithm that cuts down background noise and wind noise, so you're heard more clearly in calls. But in my experience, it's not that effective at suppressing noise when you're outside in a noisy cafe or traffic.

In my review of the OnePlus Nord Buds, I only had good things to say about them. There's nothing fundamentally wrong with this product, and omissions like ANC and transparency mode are completely justifiable when you consider the price and target audience. If you're in the market for truly wireless earbuds with good sound, good looks, and superb battery life under $50, I can't recommend the OnePlus Nord Buds enough.

