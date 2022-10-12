Grab the affordable OnePlus Nord Buds at their best price in Prime Early Access Sale

Gone are the days when truly wireless earbuds used to cost a pretty penny and were out of reach of budget-conscious buyers. Thanks to a steady pace of innovation and economies of scale, wireless earbuds are now more affordable and accessible than ever. If you’re in the market for cheap TWS, the OnePlus Nord Buds are a great option, offering a delightful mix of good sound and exceptional battery life. The earbuds were already pretty reasonably priced, but Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has reduced the price of these earbuds even further.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Usually available for $40, the OnePlus Nord Buds have been discounted for the first time during the ongoing Prime Early Access Sale. The limited-time deal knocks $6 off the maximum retail price, bringing it down to $34. It’s not a huge discount, but it’s better than paying the full price.

Featuring large 12.4mm, titanium-plated dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support, the OnePlus Nord Buds sound surprisingly good for their price. They offer bass-driven sound out of the box, but you can play around with different sound profiles using the Hey Melody app. They also provide an excellent fit and remain comfortable to wear for a long period. There’s no active noise cancellation, but we found the passive isolation to be effective at blocking out ambient noise.

The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance — much better than the IPX4 rating you get on most earbuds at this price.

The OnePlus Nord Buds offer stellar battery life. They last up to seven hours on a single charge, with the charging case adding additional 23 hours of playback. And with fast charging support onboard, the charging case and earbuds only take half an hour to fully charge.

Other highlights of the Nord Buds include AI noise cancellation for calls, a low-latency mode for gaming, and Dolby Atmos support.